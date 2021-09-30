Father Howard Peter Underwood, 82, of Leesburg passed away September 29, 2021. He was born June 14, 1939 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Howard is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Susan Diane (Potter) Underwood, his son, Jeffrey Underwood (Cheryl) of Dallas, TX, his grandson Jamal Elawag and his sister Linda Clark of McPherson, KS. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Ona (Hill) Underwood, his son Daniel Underwood, his daughters Julie Elawag and Kim Runyun and his grandson Omar Elawag.

Howard was a firefighter for the city of Des Moines, IA for 30 years. Then he obeyed the call of God and trained to be an Anglican Priest. He served a church in Kissimmee, FL and was recently the Assistant Priest at Grace Anglican Church in Wildwood, FL. Howard was faithful servant, strong in his belief and active in passing these truths on to his family and to those he served. He was a loving man. He had contagious humor that brought smiles to many. In his spare time, Howard loved fishing. He also enjoyed his motorcycle and working on it. He was a handyman who could fix, remodel or build anything.

A service in his memory will be at the Grace Anglican Church at a time to be determined.