Marilyn Dorney, of Fruitland Park Florida, passed away on September 26, 2021 at the age of 88 while at the North Campus Nursing Home in Leesburg Florida. She was the beloved wife of Ralph H. Dorney also of Fruitland Park Florida. She was born on November 26, 1932 to Allen E. Musselman and Mabel M. (Peters) Musselman of Scheidys PA now Coplay PA where she grew up. She graduated from Parkland High School and worked as an office clerk at Lehigh Valley Dairy before marrying the love of her life, Ralph. Marilyn and Ralph were married on May 26, 1952 and were happily married for 69 years. They resided in Allentown PA for many years where they raised their 5 children.

Marilyn enjoyed gardening and loved tulips. She also loved Ralph’s “two lips” on hers. She enjoyed camping with the family and Ralph being a schoolteacher allowed the family to travel and camp in the summertime. Marilyn and Ralph took an interest in the Bible and together after studying the Bible they became baptized witnesses of Jehovah in June 1977. Because of their love for God, they shared the Bible truths with others. After Ralph’s retirement they took to the road in a motor home and re-visited the National and State Parks, enjoying the beauty of creation. They moved to Leesburg Florida in March 1993. Shortly after Marilyn’s stroke in October 2009 they moved next to their daughter Susan in Fruitland Park Florida so she could lovingly care for them.

Marilyn is survived by her husband Ralph, son Allen and his wife Mary of Leesburg Florida, son Kenneth of Flagstaff Arizona, daughter Susan of Fruitland Park Florida, daughter Linda and her husband Jeffrey Smith of Allentown PA, and daughter Lisa of Fruitland Park Florida. She has 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Marilyn confidently looked forward to the time when Jehovah God will bring back to life all those in his memory to enjoy perfect health on a paradise earth. Please check back for the Memorial service information. It will be posted when the details are finalized. In lieu of flowers, share a Memory with the friends and family she warmly loved.