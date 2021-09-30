80.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, September 30, 2021
type here...

New 7-Eleven in The Villages expected to generate nearly 3,000 daily visits

By Meta Minton

A new 7-Eleven in The Villages is expected to generate nearly 3,000 daily visits.

The Lady Lake Commission on Monday night will review the latest plans for the new 7-Eleven to be built at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Griffin Avenue on the Historic Side of The Villages.

The new 7 Eleven will incorporate the Mission and Mediterranean Architectural Styel Deisngs in Lady Lakes Land Development Regulations
The new 7-Eleven will incorporate the Mission and Mediterranean architectural-style designs in Lady Lake’s Land Development Regulations.

The plans include a 4,650-square-foot convenience store, 24 fueling stations and a drive-through car wash. It is being built at the former site of a BP gas station that dates back to 1989.

The former BP gas station and Kangaroo Express on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 on the Historic Side of The Villages has been torn down to make room for the new 7-Eleven.

The new 7-Eleven is expected to attract 2,986 “daily trip ends,” according to Lady Lake’s Growth Management Department. The new convenience store will be significantly larger than the previous one and there will be more fueling stations.

“Overall, this expansion does not generate enough traffic to have a significant impact on area roadways, including U.S. Hwy. 441, which is assumed to be six lanes through the impact area,” Growth Management wrote in a memo prepared for commissioners in advance of Monday’s meeting.

Earlier this year, the commission on a split vote made the developer of the project redraw the plan for the entrance to the car wash to accommodate a historic tree.

The commission will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Lady Lake Town Hall.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Embarrassed to bring family down due to trash along roadway

A Village of Monarch Grove couple say that they are embarrassed to bring family down to visit due to trash along the roadway.

The flowers that are removed deserve a second life

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident suggests that the flowers that are replaced four times per year in The Villages deserve a second life and should not be discarded.

The marque needs to be changed at Hacienda Hills ‘Country Club’

A Village of Hacienda West resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s time to change the marque at Hacienda Hills.

Villager says he’ll stay out of Wildwood if they stay out of the squares

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he’ll stay out of Wildwood if those residents will stay out of the squares in The Villages.

Unreasonable speed bumps

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident urges fellow Villagers to speak out on speed bumps, like the one recently installed at the tunnel near Freedom Pointe.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos