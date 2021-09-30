New 7-Eleven in The Villages expected to generate nearly 3,000 daily visits

A new 7-Eleven in The Villages is expected to generate nearly 3,000 daily visits.

The Lady Lake Commission on Monday night will review the latest plans for the new 7-Eleven to be built at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Griffin Avenue on the Historic Side of The Villages.

The plans include a 4,650-square-foot convenience store, 24 fueling stations and a drive-through car wash. It is being built at the former site of a BP gas station that dates back to 1989.

The new 7-Eleven is expected to attract 2,986 “daily trip ends,” according to Lady Lake’s Growth Management Department. The new convenience store will be significantly larger than the previous one and there will be more fueling stations.

“Overall, this expansion does not generate enough traffic to have a significant impact on area roadways, including U.S. Hwy. 441, which is assumed to be six lanes through the impact area,” Growth Management wrote in a memo prepared for commissioners in advance of Monday’s meeting.

Earlier this year, the commission on a split vote made the developer of the project redraw the plan for the entrance to the car wash to accommodate a historic tree.

The commission will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Lady Lake Town Hall.