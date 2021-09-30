80.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 30, 2021
Panhandlers have returned to shopping plaza in The Villages

By Staff Report

Don Deakin

Panhandlers have returned to a shopping plaza in The Villages and an official is warning residents not to give them money.
“It is important that residents do NOT encourage this behavior by giving a panhandler money,” said Community Development District 4 Supervisor Don Deakin.
He said the panhandlers are shrewd enough to know what they can get away with, under the U.S. Constitution.
“Panhandlers are probably aware of their Constitutional rights and know what they can (or cannot) legally do,” Deakin said.
He said there have been challenges regarding the Constitutionality of prohibiting panhandling, and some of these challenges have been successful.
“As a result, in many localities, attempts to enforce panhandling laws are
on hold. This includes Marion County,” Deakin said.
Hesitancy on the part of cities and counties to enforce their current panhandling laws may be why residents are seeing more of this activity, especially in high traffic locations, Deakin added.

