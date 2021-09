To the Editor:

I live on the golf course at Hacienda West. I play golf and I have noticed the marque at the two entrances to Hacienda Hills states “country club.” Hacienda Hills is not a country club. The words “country club” connotes club house, pro shop and a restaurant or snack bar. None of these exist. I propose the marque should state, “Hacienda Hills golf course with restrooms only.”

Carl King

Village of Hacienda West