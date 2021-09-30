80.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 30, 2021
The Villages Public Safety Department welcomes new fire inspector

By Staff Report

Christopher Battle
Christopher Battle is the new fire inspector with The Villages Public Safety Department.

The Leesburg native attended fire and EMT school at Lake Tech in 2003, and started his career with Marion County Fire Rescue. In 2011, early in his career, he made inroads to The Villages first by working with Lake-Sumter EMS, and later with Rural Metro stationed out of Station 41. Seeking an opportunity to sharpen his skills, he took a contract position in Iraq in 2013, and spent two years touring the country while working in various challenging environments. Still seeking to test his mettle, Battle accepted another contracted tour to Kabul, Afghanistan for one year. While in Afghanistan, Battle purchased a home in Crystal River, where he currently resides. Upon his return to Florida, Battle returned to AMR (formerly Rural Metro) to bide his time until a fire position opened up.

While waiting for a full-time fire position, Battle worked as a part-time firefighter with the City of Inverness, Levy County Department of Public Safety, and Inglis Fire Rescue; he is still working in a part-time capacity for the City of Inverness as well as the Levy County Department of Public Safety. After years of working in the Fire and EMS industry, Battle decided to bolster his experience by obtaining nine state certifications: Fire and Life Safety Instructor, Fire Officer 1 & 2, Hazmat Tech, Incident Safety Officer, Pump Operator, and Fire Inspector, Instructor, and Live Fire Training Officer. He is currently awaiting state approval for Health and Safety Officer.

As a fire inspector, Battle’s daily duties include, but are not limited to: fire prevention inspections, examining blueprints to check for compliance with the State of Florida Fire Prevention Codes, performing periodic follow-up inspections, issue corrective orders per Fire Prevention ordinance, knowledge of storage practices for hazardous/flammable materials, and he may investigate complaints pertaining to violations or concerns as it relates to the Florida Fire Prevention Code. 

