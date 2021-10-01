Constance Konatsotis

Constance Mary Konatsotis (née Kohnle), a resident of The Villages, FL for over 20 years, formerly of Norwalk, CT and Queens, NY, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2021. She was surrounded by the love of her family and friends.

Connie was born on December 9, 1942, in Ayers, MA. She was the daughter of the late Walter and Grace Kohnle. She was predeceased by her husband, Nicholas Konatsotis.

Connie graduated from Hunter College High School in New York City and from Drexel University in Philadelphia with a BA Degree in Retail Management and Merchandising. Her passion for Fashion and Design remained a constant in her life, in addition to her love of Science, the Arts and the NY Mets.

After graduation, Connie and Nick married and moved to Norwalk where they raised their family and created a happy and active life together. Connie was a full-time working mother, entrepreneurially spirited, and had a long career in the financial services industry. She also co-owned multiple restaurants and a very successful catering company with her husband. Connie and Nick were avid boaters for much of their lives and loved spending time on the Long Island Sound.

Connie had many talents and loved to sew, create ceramics, entertain family and friends, and cook. She enjoyed playing a weekly game of mahjong with her friends and was always up for a healthy political debate. In retirement, Connie was very active in many clubs in The Villages including; the Genealogy Club, Celtic Club, NY Club, Drexel University Alumnae, and the American Association of University Women (AAUW) which was very dear to her, as it promotes Equality, Empowerment and Opportunities for Girls and Women to further their education and careers.

Her memory will remain in her hearts of her children, Erica Klair (Todd) of Cos Cob, CT; James Konatsotis (Gail) of Wilton, CT, and Nicole Konatsotis of Dallas, TX and her three grandchildren, Brooke and Bryce Klair and Jayne Konatsotis.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Connie Konatsotis Scholarship Fund. To honor Connie’s memory and her legacy of promoting Gender Equality and Education of Women, the family would like to provide camp and college scholarships to young girls who are interested in pursuing a career in STEAM. Please consider donating to: https://bold.org/scholarships/connie-konatsotis-scholarship/