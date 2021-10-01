Convicted rapist sentenced after exposing himself at Publix in The Villages

A convicted rapist has been sentenced after exposing himself at a Publix grocery store in The Villages.

John Allan Pace, 59, of Inverness, was sentenced Thursday in Sumter County Court to 11 months and 29 days in jail after pleading no contest to a charge of exposure of sexual organs.

He was arrested last year after exposing himself at the Publix at Southern Trace Plaza. He was standing outside his truck with his pants unzipped, his penis out of his pants and masturbating, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Pace got in his truck and drove away, but was pulled over and taken into custody at the nearby Arby’s restaurant. There were three witnesses who completed sworn statements for law enforcement. All three positively identified Pace as the man they saw masturbating in the parking lot.

Pace has three previous arrests in Sumter County for indecent exposure. In 2016, he was convicted of lewd and lascivious battery on a victim between the ages of 12 and 16 in Citrus County.

He was convicted of felony rape in 1985 in Indiana. He was convicted of rape a second time in 1991, also in Indiana.