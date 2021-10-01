88.2 F
The Villages
Friday, October 1, 2021
Facebook and YouTube were pushing out misinformation in the run-up to the 2020 election

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

On September 17, 2021, MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) Tech Review published the following:
In the run-up to the 2020 election, the most highly contested in U.S. history, Facebook’s most popular pages (19 of 20) for Christian and Black American content were being run by Eastern European troll farms. These pages were part of a larger network that collectively reached nearly half of all Americans, estimated at 140 million per month.
They further noted that the content from the troll farms was not content that the visitors to those sites searched for; however, based on their interests, were being fed to them by Facebook’s algorithms. Following this, Facebook made no changes to their algorithms to correct that they were feeding this info to those sites.
It is interesting in the light of the announcement yesterday by YouTube, now owned by Google, that they would take down all videos that gave false information about masks and vaccination; which quickly prompted an outcry by Russia that, if YouTube did that, they would block YouTube in Russia. I guess Russia wants to continue to spread misinformation via YouTube regarding masks and vaccination to disrupt America.
So, both Facebook and YouTube were pushing out misinformation in the run-up to the 2020 election and now on masks and vaccines to an audience composed of Christians and Blacks. Makes an interesting corollary to the information from the FBI that Paul Manafort, Trump’s campaign manager was confirmed to have given Russian intelligence, Trump campaign information with contacts for Trump supporters. Makes sense that is how the troll farms were able to target those groups.
Now, for the connect. Many Villagers are on those lists, those Christian web sites (you can get the list from the article), and are consumers of those YouTube videos. We know because you quote them. Stop. You are helping the Russians. This is the proof, unless you think MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) is part of the “deep state.”

Ben Johnson
Village of Poinciana

 

