To the Editor:

I want to take this opportunity to tell all the residents out there – complaining over ornaments in the yards or some refuse left on the road – there are extremely hard-working people that keep The Villages looking so pristine. There was a recent complaint about the latter and numerous ones over the ornaments.

This country is in crisis mode still and I thank God everyday for the beauty of The Villages and beautiful community that surrounds us everyday. There is horrific tragedy in this world and I pray for all the suffering that never ends for some. Please stop with the petty complaints and soak in the amazing life we have here. Need I say more? I think NOT.

Dee Bunkoff

Village of Virginia Trace