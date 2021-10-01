Villagers encouraged to show support for police and firefighters during parade in The Villages

A National Night Out parade will start at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Veterans Memorial Park in Spanish Springs. The parade procession will include Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Motor Unit (Lead), Sumter County Sheriff’s Office motor unit, Lake County Sheriff’s Office Antique Unit, The Villages Public Safety Department engine truck, Community Watch, Lady Lake Police Department, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Leesburg Police Department, Fruitland Park Police Chief, Fruitland Park Police Department, Wildwood Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Crime Line, AMR Ambulance, Sumter FD Engine, and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The procession will start at Veteran’s Memorial Park, travel through Spanish Springs Town Square at 4 p.m., then head south on Morse Boulevard, down to Lake Sumter Landing Market Square at 4:20 p.m. From there they will travel out to Buena Vista Boulevard and south to Brownwood Paddock Square, where it will circle Paddock Square at 4:45 p.m.

The public is encouraged to gather along the way to show support for the public servants. There will also be time to meet and greet members of each department, at the end of the parade in Brownwood.

National Night Out started in 1984 in the western suburbs of Philadelphia. National Night Out was a program launched by a young man named Matt Peskin, as a way for people to take back neighborhoods, by gathering in the streets, one summer night each year. This idea has caught on in cities all across the country.