Friday, October 1, 2021
Woman who hid in ex-boyfriend’s dryer enters plea in criminal case

By Meta Minton

Morgan Holley Bourell

A woman who hid in a clothes dryer at her ex-boyfriend’s apartment has entered a plea in a criminal case connected to the ill-fated attempt to avoid the man’s wife.

Morgan Holley Bourell, 38, who previously lived on the Historic Side of The Villages but now is listed as homeless, has pleaded not guilty to charges of violating a no contact order as well as drug charges.

She was arrested Sept. 20 after fleeing her ex-boyfriend’s home at the Rolling Acres Apartments in Lady Lake. She remains in custody at the Lake County Jail where she was being held without bond.

Bourell was in the man’s apartment when his wife came home, so Bourell hid in the dryer. When the wife found Bourell, a physical altercation broke out. Bourell fled the apartment, but was apprehended by Lady Lake police. She was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.

Bourell was arrested in June in the parking lot of American Legion Post 347 after an altercation with her ex-boyfriend. After that arrest, a no contact order was issued.

