Saturday, October 2, 2021
type here...

By Staff Report

Hilda Jose Garrancho, age 74, of Fruitland Park, passed away peacefully on September 27th, 2021 at The Villages Hospice House in The Villages.

The youngest of her four siblings, Hilda was born May 8th, 1947 in Danbury, CT. After graduating from Danbury High School in 1965, she received her RN from the St Francis School of Nursing in Hartford, CT. Hilda specialized in renal dialysis nursing in a career that spanned over 40 years in both Connecticut and Florida. During that time she also earned her BSN from Florida Atlantic University.

Former co-workers and patients recall Hilda’s warmth and caring nature, as well as her expertise and dedication to the nursing field. Her gregarious disposition, infectious laughter, and beautiful smile are remembered by all whose lives she touched.

In her retirement, Hilda pursued her passions as an acrylic painter of landscapes, flora, and fauna; knitting and crocheting. One of her greatest joys came from rescuing senior chihuahuas and ensuring their final years were in a loving home. She also enjoyed tending to her garden and fruit trees.

Hilda is survived by her devoted husband of 45 years, Jose R Garrancho, and her son, Manuel J Shah. She is also survived by her sisters, Gloria Felicio, and Maria Jose Pettibone; her niece, Elise (Fernando) Caetano; two nephews, Richard J (Suzi) Pettibone and John Philip (Marlene) Pettibone. She is predeceased by her parents, Manuel and Alcide (Figueiredo) Jose; her brother, Lidio A Joseph; and nephew, David C Pettibone.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks those that are able to donate blood or make a donation in Hilda’s name to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society: https://givenow.lls.org/

