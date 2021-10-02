87.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 2, 2021
Judge denies bond for 29-year-old resident of The Villages

By Meta Minton

Justin Anthony Childs
A judge has denied bond for a 29-year-old resident of The Villages with a lengthy criminal history.

Justin Anthony Childs, 29, who lives at 1679 Sellers Court in the Emmalee Villas in the Village of Mallory Square, continues to be held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

He has been lodged at the jail since he was arrested July 23 on multiple charges of fraud after calling the Walgreens at 1581 Bella Cruz Drive in The Villages and identifying himself as a physician, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The pharmacy manager recognized Childs’ voice. The manager told deputies Childs calls the pharmacy “frequently.” At the time of his lates arrest, Childs was free on $6,000 bond following his arrest this past May on similar charges

An attorney representing Childs claims he is “insolvent.” The attorney also said that if freed, Childs would show up for court as required.

Last year, Childs was arrested after a a brawl over medication. Earlier in the year he escaped prosecution in the alleged ripoff of a Villager who had lost his wife.

The Boca Raton native was convicted in 2014 on charges of burglary and grand theft and sentenced to five years in prison. He was released in 2017. He also had been convicted in 2013 on multiple trespassing charges.

