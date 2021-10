To the Editor:

The school yard bully was thrown under the bus well over a decade ago, but even uglier forms of bullying have blossomed. When you watch a news “program” and hear words like diseased and domestic terrorists describing people who are not getting the “shot,” that is a clever way of bullying. The cyberbullying and hate are out of control! Lets get rid of that “H” word and find a way to be Happy.

Dennis Donovan

Lake Deaton RV Park