Leo Melvin Johnson, 85, of Bushnell, Florida passed away in Bushnell, Florida on September 28, 2021. He was born on December 27, 1936 in Evans, Colorado to George and Emeila Johnson. He was a member of St. Francis Episcopal Church in Bushnell, Florida. He was a retired Conductor with Union Pacific Railroad. He is survived by his wife: Shirley Johnson of Bushnell, Florida; Sons: Rick Johnson (Tanja) of Clearwater, Florida; Chuck Hileman (Gretchen) of Clay, Michigan; Lee Hileman (Genia) of Houston, Texas; Keith Hileman (Debbie) of Bushnell, Florida; Chris Hileman (Wendi) of Webster, Florida; Daughters: Marjorie Brazier (Duncan) of Bushnell, Florida; Tena Mose (Ernest) of Greely, Colorado; 18 Grandchildren and 20 Great-Grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday October 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis Episcopal Church 313 N. Grace Street in Bushnell, Florida with a Celebration of Life following at their home. Shirley Johnson would like to request that guests please wear Broncos or South Sumter attire if they have it. All arrangements handled by Purcell Funeral Home Chapel in Bushnell, Florida.