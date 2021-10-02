Local Colonial Dames Chapter receives Colonial Heritage Month Proclamation

The Timucua Chapter of the National Society Colonial Dames of the Seventeenth Century received a proclamation for October’s Colonial Heritage month from the City of Wildwood. The proclamation was presented to chapter members by Wildwood Mayor Ed Wolf.

Colonial Heritage month is annually recognized by the National Society Colonial Dames of the Seventeenth Century to recognize the early Americans who first settled this land. It was through their determination and courage to move in the direction for the formation of our country. Society members honor American history and the hardships and heroism of those who sought spiritual and economic freedom that eventually shaped the character of the United States of America.

The Timucua Chapter of the National Society Colonial Dames of the Seventeenth Century was organized in 1992 in The Villages. The chapter seeks to promote the society’s goals of historic preservation, education and patriotism. Members of the society have proven a lineal descent from an ancestor who lived and served prior to 1701 in one of the original colonies of what became the United States of America. The chapter has a long-standing tradition to receive the Colonial Heritage month proclamation from the City of Wildwood and this year marked the fifth year for this tradition for the chapter.

Timucua Chapter president Connie Taylor, of the Village of Lake Deaton, said of the event, “We are excited that the City of Wildwood continues to honor Colonial Heritage month as we seek to promote history in the community. Our chapter is thrilled not only have such a tradition with the City of Wildwood and Mayor Ed Wolf, but also to have relationships in the community like with the Baker House where we placed a historical marker in 2019 and with Miz Kathi’s Cotillion in downtown Wildwood which we have researched and believe may be the oldest commercial building still standing in Wildwood.”

If you are interested in learning more about Colonial Dames membership, contact Timucua Chapter President Connie Taylor at [email protected]