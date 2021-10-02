82.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, October 2, 2021
type here...

Rebecca A. Jacobs

By Staff Report

Rebecca Jacobs 2 1632483606Becky was born in Marion County, Florida. She graduated from Lake Weir High school and went on to graduate with her masters from MIT. She was a long time employee as a Quality Engineer for Lockheed Martin. With a fond love of her animals, gardening, canning, making homemade crafts that she loved to share with her family and many friends. She is loved and will be missed by so many people that was touched by her life. Becky had a warm sense for nature as well, enjoyed camping, hiking, and kayaking. She spent lots of time with friends and family as well, enjoyed her Jeep and many events she attended involving Jeeps. Becky is survived by her husband of 13 years Brad Clearwater, Her father-in-law Steve Clearwater, siblings Scott Jacobs, Gregg Jacobs and Debra Slone and brother-in-law Scott Clearwater. All from the Belleview or surrounding area. She is preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Glenna Jacobs, and her mother-in-law Carolyn Clearwater. Also from Belleview. Becky comes from a very large family but always tried to keep up with all family members. This was very important to her.

A Celebration of life honoring Becky will be scheduled in the future. Family members can be contacted as necessary.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Villagers will continue to pay for Developer’s roads thanks to Rep. Brett Hage

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident warns that long-term Villagers will continue to pay for the Developer’s roads in the new sections of The Villages thanks to Rep. Brett Hage.

Facebook and YouTube were pushing out misinformation in the run-up to the 2020 election

A Village of Poinciana resident writes that Facebook and YouTube were pushing out misinformation in the run-up to the 2020 election. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Please stop with the petty complaints

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is asking her fellow residents to stop with the petty complaints.

Embarrassed to bring family down due to trash along roadway

A Village of Monarch Grove couple say that they are embarrassed to bring family down to visit due to trash along the roadway.

The flowers that are removed deserve a second life

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident suggests that the flowers that are replaced four times per year in The Villages deserve a second life and should not be discarded.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos