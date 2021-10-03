83.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, October 3, 2021
By Staff Report

Frank Elliott, 89, passed away on September 18, 2021 in Orange Park, FL. He was born in Gettysburg, Ohio and was a former resident of Stonecrest.

Frank was a man of faith, a member at North Lake Pres., where he volunteered in many programs and was loved by all that knew him. He was also a great golfer and dancer. He is predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Dee.

He is survived by his daughter, Kim (Chris) Russell; granddaughter, Chelsea (David) Conley; great-grandsons, Wyatt, Elliott, Ryder and Tucker; son-in-law, Ted (Kathy) Shade; sister, Martha Hickey; numerous nieces and nephews.

