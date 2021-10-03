78.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, October 3, 2021
type here...

Judge grants Lady Lake’s request to present oral arguments on apartments

By Meta Minton

Attorneys for the Town of Lady Lake have won the right to present oral arguments in the legal fight over apartments at town square.

The town is a respondent in legal action brought against it by The Villages of Lake-Sumter and The Villages Operating Co. The legal action is a result of a Feb. 17 meeting in which commissioners voted 3-2 to turn down the plan for up to 45 apartments to be located on the second floor of buildings at Spanish Springs. The Villages has indicated it would like to start with seven apartments at the former home of Katie Belle’s, the Villagers-only club famous for dining, drinking and dancing.

Judge G. Richard Singeltary will hear the oral arguments over Zoom at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 15.

The Villages is arguing that the town misapplied the law when commissioners turned down the plan for the apartments.

“Respondent believes oral argument will benefit this court in understanding the issues presented, the responses provided, and that the presence of counsel to address specific questions this court may have will enhance this court’s ability to resolve this matter,” Lady Lake attorneys Derek Schroth and Donovan Roper wrote in a document on file in Lake County Court.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Thanks to jerk who parked in my golf cart at town square

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Country Club Hills resident has a message for the person who felt it was acceptable to block in a golf cart at Spanish Springs.

What does President Biden consider to be ‘fair’ in our tax code?

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends that President Biden wants fairness in the tax code, but who determines what is “fair”?

Villages High School student came to the rescue

A Village of Glenbrook resident is thankful to The Villages High School student who came to the rescue in an hour of need. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Lee Greenwood shouldn’t have been surprised

A resident of Freedom Pointe, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that singer Lee Greenwood should not have been shocked when he was replaced on the National Council for the Arts.

Labeling is new form of bullying

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lake Deaton RV Park resident contends that the school yard bully has been replaced.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos