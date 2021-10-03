Suspected catalytic converter thief jailed for third time in a month

A suspected catalytic converter thief has been jailed for the third time in a month.

David Wayne Synrex, 38, of Ocklawaha, was booked Saturday night at the Marion County Jail after a judge ordered his bond revoked.

Synrex had been arrested Sept. 13 in Lady Lake. Several tools commonly used in the theft of catalytic converters were in plain sight in his vehicle. Those tools included a battery-powered DeWalt saw, multiple screwdrivers, batteries and latex gloves. When he was taken into custody at Rolling Acres Road and County Road 466, he was reaching for a gun. He was also driving on a suspended license.

A week later, while he was free on $16,000 bond, he was arrested on a felony charge of grand theft after an all terrain vehicle went missing.