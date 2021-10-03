84.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, October 3, 2021
type here...

Why I still support Donald Trump

By David Gee

David Gee
David Gee

Having attended and listened to several Donald Trump rallies, including The Villages event, below are my personal reasons for why, I and our Board continue to stand with Mr. Trump.

1. His comments, our rights come from God. Mr. Trump clearly appreciates what true Christians embrace, i.e. God made man for a reason, not that man made God.

2. He clearly acknowledges that we are a nation of laws, and he encourages all to be subject to laws, regardless of their true feelings of the same.

3. Mr. Trump fully recognizes the Constitution of the United States and gives proper credit to those men that broke from British rule and settled in America, as framing our constitution with Biblical values.

4. Mr. Trump fully believes in reducing our national debt, not adding to it.

5. Mr. Trump supported cutting business and personal taxes and had a plan to still balance our budget.

6. Mr. Trump, clearly puts forth that marriage is one man and one woman.

7. Our Villagers for Club board and members have supported the position that we will only support those candidates that Mr. Trump endorses, and that includes our great Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis.

Villager David Gee is founder and president of Villagers for Trump, which is now nearing 5,000 members.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Lee Greenwood shouldn’t have been surprised

A resident of Freedom Pointe, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that singer Lee Greenwood should not have been shocked when he was replaced on the National Council for the Arts.

Labeling is new form of bullying

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lake Deaton RV Park resident contends that the school yard bully has been replaced.

Village of Alhambra rocks with good neighbors

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident is proud to write that the Village of Alhambra rocks with good neighbors.

Villagers will continue to pay for Developer’s roads thanks to Rep. Brett Hage

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident warns that long-term Villagers will continue to pay for the Developer’s roads in the new sections of The Villages thanks to Rep. Brett Hage.

Facebook and YouTube were pushing out misinformation in the run-up to the 2020 election

A Village of Poinciana resident writes that Facebook and YouTube were pushing out misinformation in the run-up to the 2020 election. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos