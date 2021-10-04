Disinformation and misinformation from Larry Moran

To the Editor:

I read Larry Moran’s latest rant 9/29/2021. I notice that either Larry owns this newsletter, or he assumes, wrongly, that everyone should be subjected to his disinformation campaign. This happens sometimes thrice weekly, so dates are a necessity.

I am flattered that I have made such an impact on Larry. Larry, has not failed to mention me in his subsequent rantings, multiple times. I must be stimulating an inner failing in Larry that causes him to hyperventilate as he does.

Sorry Larry, to disappoint your disinformation campaign. You will not find disinformation or misinformation in any of my Letters. As much as you would like to say they are lies, they are not. To borrow a line from Shakespeare “The lady doth protest too much, methinks.” Choosing my letters to dispute, are too excessive to be believed. This fortifies that my letters are making an impact.

I do not have the proclivity to search conspiracy theory sites, random propaganda or cable TV disinformation. I form my own opinions after my research. The denialism and the disinformation have been ratcheted up by the GQP party and their minions.

In 2017 when Republicans, who spent the entire Obama presidency feverish that the federal deficit would drive America toward socialist collapse, took power and immediately passed a $1.5 trillion tax cut for corporations and the wealthy without giving a second thought to how they’d pay for it.

We’ve been trying to understand how Republican politicians manage to keep a straight face as they righteously proclaim themselves warriors for limited government and individual liberty while lecturing women about what they can and cannot do with their bodies and allowing agents of their party to kill American citizens with impunity through the disinformation they spread.

The “we” here isn’t just Democrats. The “we” is anyone who believes that democracy depends on individuals and institutions operating in good faith. And when not just a politician but an entire political party abandons even the pretense of acting in good faith, we have to wonder: How do they get away with it?

We could ask Republican politicians, but it doesn’t really matter what they say. They don’t actually believe the craven excuses they make to explain away their blatant hypocrisy and double standards.The only thing they truly believe is that they can get away with it. As “we” shake our heads in disbelief.

After four long years of the Trump presidency, it’s past cliché to ask, Can you imagine what Republicans would have done if Barack Obama did that? To be anyone but a MAGA Republican these days is to constantly live the head exploding emoji. But this thought exercise, as overused and depressing as it is, is a vivid reminder of the gaping discrepancy between what’s we have come to expect of Democrats, and what we’ve come to expect of the vessel for the Trump personality cult that used to be called the GOP.

How do Republicans get away with it? It’s their pure, unrestrained shamelessness. As it turns out, our system of norms, traditions, and precedents is largely self regulating, leaving us vulnerable to demagogues and nihilists who are immune to the feelings that most human beings call “shame, guilt, and morals.”

The Republicans are not projecting views. They want to shape shift the evolution of America.

The disinformation effort is such a dangerous, disgusting spin on their reality. What’s even worse is that it goes unchallenged by so many in the Republican Party. And now they’ve dragged the United States, the country whose values and story they love, much more in theory, than in practice, to the brink of Authoritarian rule. It’s a fight about power. It’s a fight about dominance. They have decided to use violence in our politics and against our government. The GOP have set a desperate and treacherous precedent, that will not be tolerated by the citizens of this country.

In this case, it’s not just that Republicans don’t believe their own arguments. It’s that they know you don’t believe them either. That’s the point. Make no mistake, it is mortification when people lie to you openly and obviously. These lies are calculated insults to your intelligence, to our citizenship and to our country.

Frank DeSantis

Jupiter Beach