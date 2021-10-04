81.2 F
The Villages
Monday, October 4, 2021
June McMillan

By Staff Report

June Mcmillan 1633171110June McMillan, 92, of Oxford passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Mrs. McMillan was born in Lakeland, FL on November 25, 1928 to Marion Isaac and Lillian (Tatum) Murphy. She loved fishing, reading and gardening.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, W.D. “Punjab” McMillan, sister, Frances Trumm, and brother, Larry Murphy. She is survived by daughters Caryl McMillan, Oxford and Gayle Holloway, Leesburg and grandson Jarrod (Melody) Holloway, Oxford, and brother, Eddie Murphy, Citrus Springs.

Visitation will be held 10:00-11:00 a.m. with the service beginning at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 6, 2021 in the First Baptist Church of Oxford. Interment will follow in Pine Level Cemetery, Oxford.

Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

