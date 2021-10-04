87.1 F
The Villages
Monday, October 4, 2021
New golf store to take over former home of The Villages Golf Cars at Colony

By Staff Report

A new golf store will be taking over the former home of The Villages Golf Course at Colony Plaza.

Club Champion will be setting up shopping at 363 Colony Blvd. Club Champion is expected to open its headquarters in The Villages in 2022.

The Villages Golf Cars deserted its former sales center at Colony Plaza in favor of a new location at Magnolia Plaza, south of State Road 44.

Established in 2010, Club Champion has grown from a regional three-studio fitting business to a trusted golf club fitting expert with locations in every major golf market nationwide. The company’s tour-level fittings were designed by Master Fitter and Builder Nick Sherburne, the company’s founder.

Club Champion employs more than 220 team members, including roughly 150 fitters nationwide.

