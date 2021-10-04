New golf store to take over former home of The Villages Golf Cars at Colony

A new golf store will be taking over the former home of The Villages Golf Course at Colony Plaza.

Club Champion will be setting up shopping at 363 Colony Blvd. Club Champion is expected to open its headquarters in The Villages in 2022.

The Villages Golf Cars shut down its location at Colony Plaza when its new facility opened at Magnolia Plaza south of State Road 44 in The Villages.

Established in 2010, Club Champion has grown from a regional three-studio fitting business to a trusted golf club fitting expert with locations in every major golf market nationwide. The company’s tour-level fittings were designed by Master Fitter and Builder Nick Sherburne, the company’s founder.

Club Champion employs more than 220 team members, including roughly 150 fitters nationwide.