Sumter County invites residents to review five-year update to Local Mitigation Strategy

The Sumter County Local Mitigation Strategy Work Group is holding an Open House to review and discuss the five-year update to the Local Mitigation Strategy (LMS) Plan from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 at The Villages Sumter County Service Center, Room 102 at 7375 Powell Road in Wildwood.

Sumter County Emergency Management is coordinating the LMS Plan update with the Local Mitigation Strategy Work Group, composed of representatives of municipal, local, regional, and state agencies and non-governmental entities present in Sumter County.

The Sumter County Local Mitigation Strategy establishes a framework to lessen the vulnerability of Sumter County and its municipalities to hazards. The county can be vulnerable to various hazards that present threats to its communities, businesses, and environment. These hazards could be natural, human-caused, or technological, and all can have significant adverse human, environmental, or economic impacts on the community.

For more information, contact David Casto, Sumter County Emergency Management Director, at (352) 689-4400 or [email protected].