87.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, October 4, 2021
type here...

Sumter County invites residents to review five-year update to Local Mitigation Strategy

By Staff Report

The Sumter County Local Mitigation Strategy Work Group is holding an Open House to review and discuss the five-year update to the Local Mitigation Strategy (LMS) Plan from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 at The Villages Sumter County Service Center, Room 102 at 7375 Powell Road in Wildwood.

Sumter County Emergency Management is coordinating the LMS Plan update with the Local Mitigation Strategy Work Group, composed of representatives of municipal, local, regional, and state agencies and non-governmental entities present in Sumter County.

The Sumter County Local Mitigation Strategy establishes a framework to lessen the vulnerability of Sumter County and its municipalities to hazards. The county can be vulnerable to various hazards that present threats to its communities, businesses, and environment. These hazards could be natural, human-caused, or technological, and all can have significant adverse human, environmental, or economic impacts on the community.

For more information, contact David Casto, Sumter County Emergency Management Director, at (352) 689-4400 or [email protected].

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Next they will be forcing us to get the flu vaccine

A Village of Sanibel resident is fearful that next they will be forcing us to get the flu vaccine. Read his Letter to the Editor.

What is Trump Derangement Syndrome?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident asks, what is Trump Derangement Syndrome?

Disinformation and misinformation from Larry Moran

A Jupiter Beach resident, in a Letter to the Editor, questions “disinformation and misinformation” from frequent letter writer Larry Moran.

Thanks to jerk who parked in my golf cart at town square

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Country Club Hills resident has a message for the person who felt it was acceptable to block in a golf cart at Spanish Springs.

What does President Biden consider to be ‘fair’ in our tax code?

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends that President Biden wants fairness in the tax code, but who determines what is “fair”?

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos