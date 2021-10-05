Debra Katherine Howard

Debbie was born in Georgia on August 16th 1954. She was the second eldest of 6 children and grew up working in fields and hunting. Her family moved to florida after she was already a young adult but she eventually followed. She also had plenty of stories from the shenanigans of her youth which She always told with laughter and love! These stories included everything from the time her bb gun wielding older brother ran her up a tree to pick the fruit from the top while their parents made a quick trip to the store to the time a younger sister was doing her hair and nearly pulled her bald-headed trying to escape a mouse that had run into the room and everything else in between! There was hardly a person that didn’t know that her favorite color was green and that she loved cats even though she was allergic to them.

Debbie was many things to many people over the years: Daughter, Sister, Cousin, Aunt, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Friend. But no matter which one she was to you she was always a great one! Family, Friend, or Stranger she was one of the kindest people you could ever meet. She never hesitated to help even if it meant she herself would have to do without. She was a positive light in so many lives always striving to see the best in people and situations.

Debbie also loved the lord and attended the same church for 20+ years. She did her best to make every sunday, holiday, and extra gatherings that she could. She even helped with the bus routes handing out candy and coloring pages while she could. And anytime anyone wanted to just ride with her or needed a ride to make it to church she would go out of her way to make it happen.

Later in life Debbie’s health would start to slow her down. She enjoyed several hobbies like crocheting, sewing, gardening, or just spending time with her grand kids. The pain she was in would eventually make these things very difficult for her but she never gave up, she was stubborn like that. No matter how Sick she got or how bad it seemed she always managed to come out of the other side and eventually work her way back to her old routines. She always seemed to be busy doing something.

Late morning on september 30th 2021 after a difficult battle with covid Debbie past on to be with the lord. The last of her time was spent with her husband Edward, Daughters Theresa and Elise, and Son Edward (man) all gathered around her.

She was loved and will be terribly missed not only by her family but all of those lucky enough to have known her.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Debra Katherine Howard will be held 2:30 P.M. Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the Lady Lake Chapel of Beyers Funeral Home. Friends may call from 2:00-2:30 P.M. on Thursday at the lady Lake Chapel.