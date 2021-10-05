Man with marijuana arrested near swimming pool in Village of Liberty Park

A man with marijuana was arrested near the swimming pool in the Village of Liberty Park.

Matthew William Freeman, 35, of Fruitland Park, was driving a truck towing a trailer with inoperable brake lights at 12:49 p.m. Monday when he was pulled over by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. He and a front seat passenger were not wearing seat belts, according to an arrest report. A glasses case was found in Freeman’s pocket and it contained three marijuana “roaches.”

Freeman was arrested on a charge of marijuana possession and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.