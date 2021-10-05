87.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, October 5, 2021
By Staff Report

Robert Bush, 85, died October 1, 2021. Mr. Bush was born and raised in Michigan and moved to Florida from Indiana in 1984. He attended Flint Junior College and Michigan State University. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and took the 44th Honor Flight to Washington D.C.. Bob was a Banker for 25 years and spent 10 years in Healthcare Administration; an active volunteer; enjoyed golf, reading and music; a member of North Lake Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon Bush; sons Kenneth Bush, Lewisville, NC; Gerald Bush, Bradenton, Fl; and four grandsons.

Services will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 11:00 AM at North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake, Florida. Burial will be at the Florida National Cemetery with military honors in Bushnell, FL. Beyers Funeral Home, The Villages, is in charge of arrangements.

