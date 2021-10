The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team was deployed Tuesday afternoon to the Lofts at Brownwood after a subject barricaded himself in at the apartment complex in The Villages.

The incident began at about 2:45 p.m.

There was a heavy law enforcement presence in and around the apartment complex near the Brownwood town center.

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Wildwood Police Department. A subject was taken into custody around 4 p.m.