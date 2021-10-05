Two people airlifted after crash near La Zamora Gate in The Villages

Two people were airlifted after a crash Tuesday afternoon near the La Zamora Gate in The Villages.

A sport utility vehicle was attempting to make a left-hand turn at 2:37 p.m. Tuesday from County Road 466 onto Chula Vista Avenue, according to the Lady Lake Police Department. The driver of the SUV violated the right of way of a car which had been westbound on County Road 466. The two vehicles collided and the SUV rolled over.

The driver of the SUV and a passenger in the car were airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

The crash backed up traffic in the area, including all the way down to Cherry Lake Road at the Sumter County line. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies assisted in re-routing traffic away from the accidents scene.