William Kaufman, 86, of Fruitland Park, Florida passed away October 3, 2021. Mr. Kaufman was born August 7, 1935 in East Orange, N.J. to Roy and Lillian Sullivan Kaufman. He worked for and retired from the Orlando Sentinel and in his free time enjoyed bowling as well as stamp and coin collecting.

Survivors include: his beloved wife of 42 years June of Fruitland Park; sons Jack (Tania) Wilburn of Sanford, FL and Billy (Donna) Kaufman of Tampa, FL; daughters Theda (Claude) Allen of Lady Lake, FL and Pattie Deloreto of Venice, FL; grandchildren: Shawn, Miranda, Jessica, Shannan, Heather, Ashleah, Kyle, Clay, Grace and Jody; 10 great grandchildren; sisters Jerri Priscoe and Linda Damiano.

A visitation will be held in the Chapel of Beyers Funeral Home, Leesburg on Thursday October 7, 2021 from 1-2pm with a Funeral Service to follow and begin at 2 pm. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery, Fruitland Park, Florida.