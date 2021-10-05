Yamaha golf cart snatched from Cody’s restaurant in The Villages

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are seeking information about a golf cart snatched from Cody’s Original Roadhouse at Lake Sumter Landing in The Villages.

It is described as a 2012-2013 silver Yamaha gas-powered golf cart. It has a black top, and a clear zip-up enclosure and was taken between Saturday, Oct. 2 and Sunday, Oct 3.

There is a peacock sticker on the front windshield with the number 4. There were no keys left in the golf cart at the time it was stolen.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477). Reference case number 4992.