97-year-old Villager’s home in foreclosure subject of deed compliance hearing

A 97-year-old Villager’s home which is in foreclosure was the subject of a deed compliance hearing Wednesday at Savannah Center.

Robert F. Smith Jr. and his wife Lois were the original owners of the home at 1215 San Juan Drive in the Village of Hacienda East. In 1998, they paid $143,600 for the home. He is no longer listed as an owner of the property, according to the Sumter County Property Appraiser’s Office.

A complaint was received July 27 about mold on the home, a dead tree in the yard, overgrown grass and weeds and a tree growing into the eave of the home. The overgrown weeds and grass have been addressed, but the other violations remain, according to Community Standards.

The violations were the subject of a public hearing before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. Community Standards has been unable to contact the homeowner. The property tax bill is mailed to a home in Cumming, Ga.

The board agreed to give the homeowner five days to remove the mold from the home, remove the dead tree from the lot and trim the tree growing into the eaves of the home. If the home is not brought into compliance, a $150 fine will be imposed followed by daily fines of $50.