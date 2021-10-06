Cyclists should be stopping at stop signs

To the Editor:

Some cyclists in The Villages do not accept that “stop” signs on the roads apply to them and are creating near accident situations where the cyclist is much more likely to be seriously injured than a motorist.

I was driving on Paradise towards the Boone Gate entry to The Village of Country Club Hills. Before reaching Boone Gate there is a cart path that comes onto Paradise and gives access to golf carts and cyclists to medical offices and to stores along Rte. 441. There is a “Stop” sign at the junction of the path and Paradise. As I was coming up to the cart path a cyclist came racing out on to Paradise without stopping. Fortunately I was not driving very fast and was able to stop. I passed the cyclist further along the road before I got to the three-way stop signs at Boone Gate (traffic coming to the gate from Paradise and Boone have “Stop” signs — traffic I coming through the gate have right of way). I stopped at the “Stop” sign, the cyclist came around me and went through the intersection without stopping just as a car came through the entry gate. Luckily it was moving slowly.

Cyclists who do not abide by road signs such as “Stop” and “Yield” are endangering themselves and motorists — and if their neglect of abiding by rules of the road should result in a serious accident the families of both will live with it for the rest of their lives.

I am particularly concerned about such situations because two years ago a similar situation occurred at the cart path. The cyclist did not stop until he went through the stop sign and was onto the road before he saw my car and slammed on his brakes. He fell off his bike but fortunately I was able to stop before running into him.

Please cyclists! Enjoy your riding but do not put yourselves or other road users in danger.

Marion White

Village of Country Club Hills