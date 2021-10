A driver was transported by ambulance Wednesday afternoon to Leesburg Regional Medical Center after her vehicle crashed into a tree in The Villages.

The 58-year-old woman was driving a 2018 Chevy Malibu at about 1 p.m. when her vehicle crashed into a large tree on Morse Boulevard near the entrance to the Village of Palo Alto.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the single-vehicle accident.

The woman’s vehicle was towed from the scene of the crash.