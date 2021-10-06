FedEx truck plunges into pond in southern end of The Villages

A FedEx delivery truck partially plunged into a pond in the southern end of The Villages.

The Villages Public Safety Department responded on Sunday to the pond at St. Catherine Circle south of State Road 44.

A firetruck from Station 47 arrived on the scene to find the front wheels of the FedEx delivery truck in the pond, while the rear wheels were still on dry land.

“There were no hazards or fluids leaking from the vehicle into the pond,” said Fire Chief Edmund Cain.

Firefighters secured the large delivery truck by placing wheel chocks around the rear wheels to prevent the vehicle from fully submerging into the pond. The truck had to be towed from the scene.