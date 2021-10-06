James “Jimmy” Darrel Penley, 72, of Coleman, FL passed away October 1, 2021. He was born January 5, 1949 in Weona, Arkansas.

Jimmy is survived by his children Christina Hatfield (Jay) of Coleman, FL and Darrel Penley (Corrine) of Coleman, FL. He was also blessed with grandchildren Jason Hatfield (Cori), Collin Hatfield, Trenton Penley, Taylor Penley and Adam Hatfield along with great grandson James Hatfield. He was preceded in death by his parents, Garland and Rena Louise Wallace Penley.

Jimmy served the US in the Army during the Vietnam war. Afterward, he became a machinist, building automotive brake parts for the Bosch Corporation for over thirty years. He enjoyed the outdoors whether fishing, hunting, camping or gardening on the homefront. He also enjoyed tinkering in his garage with things. After retirement he was able to devote his time to what he loved most, his family. He was a committed father and grandfather to his family. He gave his life for his family and also to those around him even to his last asset. He has left many memories and will be sorely missed.

A celebration of his life will be at Purcell Chapel, 114 W. Noble Avenue in Bushnell, FL on Thursday, October 7, 2021. A gathering will begin at 11:30 AM and the celebration will be at 12:00 PM. Immediately following, Jimmy will be laid to rest, with military honors, at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Leesburg.