77.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, October 6, 2021
type here...

James “Jimmy” Darrel Penley

By Staff Report

James 22Jimmy22 Darrel Penley
James “Jimmy” Darrel Penley

James “Jimmy” Darrel Penley, 72, of Coleman, FL passed away October 1, 2021. He was born January 5, 1949 in Weona, Arkansas.

Jimmy is survived by his children Christina Hatfield (Jay) of Coleman, FL and Darrel Penley (Corrine) of Coleman, FL. He was also blessed with grandchildren Jason Hatfield (Cori), Collin Hatfield, Trenton Penley, Taylor Penley and Adam Hatfield along with great grandson James Hatfield. He was preceded in death by his parents, Garland and Rena Louise Wallace Penley.

Jimmy served the US in the Army during the Vietnam war. Afterward, he became a machinist, building automotive brake parts for the Bosch Corporation for over thirty years. He enjoyed the outdoors whether fishing, hunting, camping or gardening on the homefront. He also enjoyed tinkering in his garage with things. After retirement he was able to devote his time to what he loved most, his family. He was a committed father and grandfather to his family. He gave his life for his family and also to those around him even to his last asset. He has left many memories and will be sorely missed.

A celebration of his life will be at Purcell Chapel, 114 W. Noble Avenue in Bushnell, FL on Thursday, October 7, 2021. A gathering will begin at 11:30 AM and the celebration will be at 12:00 PM. Immediately following, Jimmy will be laid to rest, with military honors, at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Leesburg.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Cyclists should be stopping at stop signs

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Country Club Hills resident contends that bicyclists in The Villages need to stop at stop signs.

Response to ‘requirement’ for flu vaccine

A Village of Summerhill resident offers a response to a previous Letter to the Editor about the requirement for a flu vaccine.

Has AMR already thrown in the towel?

A Village of Mallory Hill resident asks if AMR, the company operating ambulances in Sumter County, has already thrown in the towel. Read his Letter to the Editor.

How did they know?

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders out loud how the Jan. 6 rioters knew how to access the U.S. Capitol.

An open letter to the Morse family about The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Bonita resident has penned an open letter to the Morse family about the newspaper they own, The Villages Daily Sun.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos