Reckless spending and rampant inflation

Democrat leaders’ push to spend trillions of dollars comes at a time when Americans are already feeling the effects from Democrats’ reckless spending.

For the second consecutive month, the price of goods and services rose faster than expectations. According to the recent core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, this key inflation gauge hit a 30 year high in August. This comes as the Biden Administration and Democrats push to suspend the debt ceiling and enable further spending without fiscal restraint or reforms. This reckless spending would only further compound the inflation felt by Americans.

Despite Democrats having narrow majorities in the House, Senate, and holding the White House, Democrats want to blame Republicans for not helping them foot the bill for these costs.

I will continue to oppose my colleagues exorbitant spending habit. Every dollar spent in Washington is a dollar taken out of the pockets of hardworking Americans.

I will continue working to reduce federal spending and restore responsible budgeting.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.