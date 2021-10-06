80.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, October 6, 2021
type here...

Reckless spending and rampant inflation

By Congressman Daniel Webster

Congressman Daniel Webster

Democrat leaders’ push to spend trillions of dollars comes at a time when Americans are already feeling the effects from Democrats’ reckless spending.

For the second consecutive month, the price of goods and services rose faster than expectations. According to the recent core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, this key inflation gauge hit a 30 year high in August. This comes as the Biden Administration and Democrats push to suspend the debt ceiling and enable further spending without fiscal restraint or reforms. This reckless spending would only further compound the inflation felt by Americans.

Despite Democrats having narrow majorities in the House, Senate, and holding the White House, Democrats want to blame Republicans for not helping them foot the bill for these costs.

I will continue to oppose my colleagues exorbitant spending habit. Every dollar spent in Washington is a dollar taken out of the pockets of hardworking Americans.

I will continue working to reduce federal spending and restore responsible budgeting.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

How did they know?

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders out loud how the Jan. 6 rioters knew how to access the U.S. Capitol.

An open letter to the Morse family about The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Bonita resident has penned an open letter to the Morse family about the newspaper they own, The Villages Daily Sun.

Village of McClure resident has question about golf cart bridge

A Village of McClure resident, in a Letter the Editor, has a question about a golf cart bridge at Warm Springs.

Next they will be forcing us to get the flu vaccine

A Village of Sanibel resident is fearful that next they will be forcing us to get the flu vaccine. Read his Letter to the Editor.

What is Trump Derangement Syndrome?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident asks, what is Trump Derangement Syndrome?

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos