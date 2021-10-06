87.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, October 6, 2021
Response to ‘requirement’ for flu vaccine

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

In response to the letter dated Oct. 4 by Mr. Peter Oatis, there are places that already require the flu shot. The Villages Hospital required it, as, I would imagine others do also.

Jim Renegar
Village of Summerhill

 

