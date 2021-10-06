Response to ‘requirement’ for flu vaccine

To the Editor:
In response to the letter dated Oct. 4 by Mr. Peter Oatis, there are places that already require the flu shot. The Villages Hospital required it, as, I would imagine others do also.
Jim Renegar
Village of Summerhill
