Richard Zidlick

Wednesday, October 6, 2021
By Staff Report

Richard “Zebo” Zidlick of The Villages, FL passed into the arms of our Heavenly Father and His Wonderful Son and his Special Angels who have passed before him on 10/3/2021. Born in 1946 in Jersey City, NJ. Richard was an only child.

Richard is survived by and loved dearly by his wife Lisa Levy Zidlick, The Villages, FL, daughter Denise Zidlick Witte (John) Noblesville, Indiana and their children Kyle, Katie and Kayla and his great grandson Lucas. stepchildren: Angela Augustyniak Brothers (Brian) Fort Wayne, Indiana and their children Loren, Taylor, Ashley; Brandon Gradeless (Kayla) Clermont, Florida and their children Easton, Rivers and Fenley; Katrina Davis (Rock) Pinellas Park, Florida and their children Gregory, Anastasia, Joseph, Victoria; Keri Gradeless, Dublin, Ohio and her children Jaxon and Trent. He loved his cousins in New Jersey and Florida very much.

Richard served two tours as a Marine Gunnery Sergeant in Vietnam, later a professional entertainer and retired from Southwest Airlines in 2005.

Richard was honest, loyal, caring and fiercely protective. He was humbled and grateful for the many blessings bestowed upon him and his family each and every day. He loved his family beyond measure and loved to travel, find solutions to fix everything, his career successes, especially moving to The Villages from Albuquerque, NM in 2006.

Pre-deceased by his parents Rudolph and Eileen Zidlick in 1977.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Timothy Catholic Church, The Villages, Florida at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home of Lady Lake, Florida.

