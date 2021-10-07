Del Webb Spruce Creek woman arrested on DUI charge

A Del Webb Spruce Creek woman was arrested on a number of charges, including driving under the influence.

Pamela Arnetta Turner, 62, was driving a silver SUV early Tuesday morning in Ocala which was swerving and driving erratically, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy determined that Turner was driving on a suspended license. She was asked to perform field sobriety exercises, but “began to yell and scream” at the deputy. She was found to be in possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

The deputy asked Turner to provide a urine sample, but she refused and “became aggressive,” the arrest report said.

She was arrested on charges of DUI, driving while license suspended, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail on $26,000 bond.