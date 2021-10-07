90.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 7, 2021
Man arrested after found passed out behind Johnny Rockets in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Blake Allen Rodriguez
A man was arrested after he was found passed out behind Johnny Rockets in The Villages.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched at 8:19 p.m. Wednesday to the restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing to investigate a report of “a suspicious male going in and out of consciousness at the rear of the business,” according to an arrest report.

The deputy found 31-year-old Blake Allen Rodriguez of Ocklawaha who was “slumped over and having a difficult time trying to stay awake,” the report said. He was asked to provide identification and pulled out his wallet. Rodriguez handed the wallet to the deputy and gave him permission to search it. The deputy found tucked in the wallet a white powdery rock-like substance in a small cigarette paper. The substance field tested positive for fentanyl.

Johnny Rockets at Lake Sumter Landing
A criminal history check revealed that Rodriguez had been convicted in 2018 of possession of cocaine in Pinellas County. He was convicted in 2011 of possession of a synthetic narcotic in Marion County.

Rodriguez was taken into custody on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.

