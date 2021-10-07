73.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, October 7, 2021
type here...

Matthew Michael Henry

By Staff Report

Matthew Michael Henry
Matthew Michael Henry

Matthew Michael Henry, age 49, Springfield, Ohio, the beloved son of Dr. Michael E. and Drusilla A. (Pencil) Henry, brother of David A. (Kelli) Henry, father of Dora Grace Henry, and uncle of Baylee Marie (Griffin) Henry, passed into eternal life with Christ on October 2, 2021, at University Hospital, Ravenna, Ohio. Matthew commenced his golf course superintendency career after being recruited by Morehead State University for its golf team in 1990. During that same year, he was named captain of Shawnee High School’s golf team and subsequently honored with a place on Clark County’s CBC county golf team. After college graduation, he was employed by Wright State University’s exterior agronomy team and was assistant superintendent of the Weatherwax Golf Course in Middletown, Ohio. Later, he moved to The Villages in Florida accepting a superintendency for one of its golf courses. Matthew was preceded in death by his grandparents, Fred and Mary Henry and Albert and Dora Pencil. Matthew is also survived by his uncle Fred (Mary Beth) Henry, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, in addition to his uncles Dan (Karen) Pencil, Stephen (Cathy) Pencil and special cousins Danny (Cathy) Pencil and Sherrie (Don) Pencil Waugh and his very special friend of 19 years, Michele Kay Lott of Sidney, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday in the funeral home with Matthew’s brother, Pastor David Henry, officiating. Matthew will then be interred in Donnelsville Cemetery, Donnelsville, Ohio. Following the interment, a reception for those in attendance will be held in Matthew’s honor at the Springfield Country Club, 2315 Signal Hill Rd., Springfield, Ohio.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Cyclists should be stopping at stop signs

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Country Club Hills resident contends that bicyclists in The Villages need to stop at stop signs.

Response to ‘requirement’ for flu vaccine

A Village of Summerhill resident offers a response to a previous Letter to the Editor about the requirement for a flu vaccine.

Has AMR already thrown in the towel?

A Village of Mallory Hill resident asks if AMR, the company operating ambulances in Sumter County, has already thrown in the towel. Read his Letter to the Editor.

How did they know?

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders out loud how the Jan. 6 rioters knew how to access the U.S. Capitol.

An open letter to the Morse family about The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Bonita resident has penned an open letter to the Morse family about the newspaper they own, The Villages Daily Sun.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos