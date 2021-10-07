Suspect arrested with drugs after late-night traffic stop in downtown Wildwood

A suspect was arrested with drugs after a late-night traffic stop in downtown Wildwood.

Larmonica D’Neer Samuel, 26, of Belleview, was driving a white Cadillac shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday when she was pulled over in the 400 block of Main Street due to an inoperable tag light, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

She was driving on a suspended license.

A search of the Cadillac turned up a black zipper bag which contained plastic bags, a blow torch, a white container with burnt marijuana blunts, a red container holding a multi-color pill, and a vape pen containing THC. The pill tested positive for methamphetamine.

Samuel was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.