Despised speed bumps will be downsized at tunnel in The Villages

Residents’ complaints have prompted the decision to downsize speed bumps in a tunnel in The Villages.

The despised speed bumps are located in the tunnel near Freedom Pointe at El Camino Real. The tunnel is a lifeline for residents for shopping and medical appointments north of El Camino Real.

“I got a big surprise a couple of weeks ago when I was going to Publix,” said Robert Ralph of the Village of Santo Domingo.

He said the speed bumps were designed for automobiles, not golf carts.

Ralph said his wife “has cervical difficulties in the neck and back” and traveling over the speed bumps is unbearable for her.

“I have not heard of a good reason why the speed bumps were put in,” he said.

Bruce Brown of District Property Management said the speed bumps currently in place replaced speed bumps originally installed a decade ago.

“There were accidents. It was a safety issue,” Brown said.

Through the years the speed bumps were worn down and one went missing.

He said the 3-and-half inch speed bumps will be replaced with 2-inch speed bumps. He said it should take about a week for the replacement speed bumps to be ordered and installed.