84 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, October 8, 2021
type here...

Despised speed bumps will be downsized at tunnel in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Residents’ complaints have prompted the decision to downsize speed bumps in a tunnel in The Villages.

The despised speed bumps are located in the tunnel near Freedom Pointe at El Camino Real. The tunnel is a lifeline for residents for shopping and medical appointments north of El Camino Real.

“I got a big surprise a couple of weeks ago when I was going to Publix,” said Robert Ralph of the Village of Santo Domingo.

He said the speed bumps were designed for automobiles, not golf carts.

Ralph said his wife “has cervical difficulties in the neck and back” and traveling over the speed bumps is unbearable for her.

“I have not heard of a good reason why the speed bumps were put in,” he said.

A golf cart slows down to clear a speed bump at the tunnel near Freedom Pointe
A golf cart slows down to clear a speed bump at the tunnel near Freedom Pointe.

Bruce Brown of District Property Management said the speed bumps currently in place replaced speed bumps originally installed a decade ago.

“There were accidents. It was a safety issue,” Brown said.

Through the years the speed bumps were worn down and one went missing.

He said the 3-and-half inch speed bumps will be replaced with 2-inch speed bumps. He said it should take about a week for the replacement speed bumps to be ordered and installed.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Does the First Amendment really protect us?

Our favorite PhD. from Spruce Creek South asks if the First Amendment really provides us with protection. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Little white crosses vs. Trump flags

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends little white crosses should get a pass, but it’s time to reconsider the “unsightly” Trump flags.

The southern border is wide open and inflation is about to kill the middle class

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident asks for answers as to why the southern border is wide open and inflation is about to kill the middle class.

What does the future hold for Spanish Springs movie theater?

A Village of Country Club Hills resident is wondering what the future holds for The Rialto Theater at Spanish Springs Town Square. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Villages-News.com was out of bounds on Ed McGinty coverage

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Villages-News.com was out of bounds in its coverage of Ed McGinty.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos