Friday, October 8, 2021
Deteriorating roof becomes a problem at home in foreclosure in The Villages

By Meta Minton

A deteriorating roof at a home in foreclosure in The Villages was the subject of a public hearing Friday before the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors.

The courtyard villa is located 1324 Balboa Street in the San Pedro Villas in the Village of Rio Grande. It was purchased for $67,100 in 1993 by Harriet Dice. A neighbor said Dice is deceased and the heir, Kimberly Dice, did not want the home as it has a reverse mortgage and is in foreclosure. The Sumter County Property Appraiser’s Office indicates Kimberly Dice in 2019 was assigned ownership of the property.

Shingles are missing from this roof at a home in the San Pedro Villas
Shingles are missing from this roof at a home in the San Pedro Villas.

A complaint about missing shingles at the home was received June 24 by Community Standards. Communication, including certified mail, was initiated with the homeowner. All phone numbers for the homeowner have been disconnected.

Neighbor Ron Henke said the heir has no interest in the property, therefore has no interest in repairing the roof. The utilities are past due.

“They want the house to go back to the finance company,” Henke said.

The board found the property in violation of deed compliance and allowed 30 days for the property to be brought back into compliance. If it is not brought back into compliance, a $150 fine will be imposed followed by $50 daily fines.

