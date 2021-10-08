Official concerned sensitivity to aesthetics in The Villages could be lost to strict legal opinion

A Community Development District 1 supervisor has expressed concern that the sensitivity to aesthetics in The Villages could be lost to a strictly legal opinion.

Supervisor Bill Jenness previously served on the Architectural Review Committee, the all-volunteer, all-Villager board that reviews hundreds of applications from fellow residents seeking modification to their homes.

He spoke out at Friday’s CDD 1 board meeting with regard to the decision by Community Development District 12 to employ a special hearing master to review applications from residents, rather than using the ARC. CDD 12 has contracted with the Village Center Community Development District to hire a retired Lake County judge to serve as a special hearing master.

Jenness said the special hearing master could certainly handle the legal aspects of the application, but would almost certainly lack the sensitivity that ARC members have for the unique standards that make The Villages so special.

“Aesthetics is the thing that sets the ARC apart from a common old zoning board,” Jenness said.

Assistant District Manager Carrie Duckett said a number of options were thoroughly discussed before the change was made. However, two undeniable facts drove the decision:

• The homes south of State Road 44 have unique features that are not normally seen north of State Road 44. “It is a completely different model down south,” she said.

• Some ARC members said the board is growing too large. The ARC includes representatives from CDDs 1 through 11 as well as a Lady Lake/Lake County representative. The weekly meetings last for several hours. Adding CDDs south of State Road 44 would make the board larger and the meetings longer.

Duckett added that appeals of decisions by the special hearing master will be heard by the CDD 12 Board of Supervisors. She also said the special hearing master will follow the ARC manual, which should uphold the aesthetic standards of The Villages.

She added that the special hearing master concept used in CDD 12 is not being considered as a replacement for the ARC north of State Road 44.