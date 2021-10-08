84 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, October 8, 2021
type here...

Official concerned sensitivity to aesthetics in The Villages could be lost to strict legal opinion

By Meta Minton

William Jenness

A Community Development District 1 supervisor has expressed concern that the sensitivity to aesthetics in The Villages could be lost to a strictly legal opinion.

Supervisor Bill Jenness previously served on the Architectural Review Committee, the all-volunteer, all-Villager board that reviews hundreds of applications from fellow residents seeking modification to their homes.

He spoke out at Friday’s CDD 1 board meeting with regard to the decision by Community Development District 12 to employ a special hearing master to review applications from residents, rather than using the ARC. CDD 12 has contracted with the Village Center Community Development District to hire a retired Lake County judge to serve as a special hearing master.

Jenness said the special hearing master could certainly handle the legal aspects of the application, but would almost certainly lack the sensitivity that ARC members have for the unique standards that make The Villages so special.

“Aesthetics is the thing that sets the ARC apart from a common old zoning board,” Jenness said.

Assistant District Manager Carrie Duckett said a number of options were thoroughly discussed before the change was made. However, two undeniable facts drove the decision:

• The homes south of State Road 44 have unique features that are not normally seen north of State Road 44. “It is a completely different model down south,” she said.

• Some ARC members said the board is growing too large. The ARC includes representatives from CDDs 1 through 11 as well as a Lady Lake/Lake County representative. The weekly meetings last for several hours. Adding CDDs south of State Road 44 would make the board larger and the meetings longer.

Duckett added that appeals of decisions by the special hearing master will be heard by the CDD 12 Board of Supervisors. She also said the special hearing master will follow the ARC manual, which should uphold the aesthetic standards of The Villages.

She added that the special hearing master concept used in CDD 12 is not being considered as a replacement for the ARC north of State Road 44.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Does the First Amendment really protect us?

Our favorite PhD. from Spruce Creek South asks if the First Amendment really provides us with protection. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Little white crosses vs. Trump flags

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends little white crosses should get a pass, but it’s time to reconsider the “unsightly” Trump flags.

The southern border is wide open and inflation is about to kill the middle class

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident asks for answers as to why the southern border is wide open and inflation is about to kill the middle class.

What does the future hold for Spanish Springs movie theater?

A Village of Country Club Hills resident is wondering what the future holds for The Rialto Theater at Spanish Springs Town Square. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Villages-News.com was out of bounds on Ed McGinty coverage

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Villages-News.com was out of bounds in its coverage of Ed McGinty.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos