The southern border is wide open and inflation is about to kill the middle class

To the Editor:

Not your 50’s pop hit but, tell us why:

1. The southern border is wide open

2. Hundreds of thousands of illegals are being admitted into the USA without testing for the Chinese Virus and not being vaccinated before being shipped at our expense to all parts of the USA

3. Thousands of teachers, health care workers, and businesses are being fired/shut down for not getting the vaccine even though many of these Americans have natural immunity which has been proven to be 27 times more effective than the vaccines and having both could be detrimental to their health.

4. Inflation is about to kill the middle class and so is the price of gasoline

5. The real reason for the keystone pipeline stoppage and the Russian pipeline to Germany was approved.

6. The reason for many schools to be teaching our kids to hate each other and to expose them to sexual concepts at too early an age

7. The real reason for the massive increase in Democratic spending perhaps over 6 million for the biggest pork project ever seen–one nugget is that billions of dollars will be handed out to Democratic NGOs (names not stipulated in the 2,500 page bill but this was snuck in before under Obama/Holder with proceeds of public interest law suit recoveries going to AKORN, SEIU et al under the guise that they could spread out the billions to “those who have been injured”)–ever see any of that cash? and you won’t see this if enacted.

8. Afghanistan plan pulled out all our military BEFORE our civilians and others deemed necessary for evacuation and left many behind enemy lines while thousands of unvetted and untested for health matters were welcomed in and are now spread out in numerous military bases. N.B. -as of this writing it has been reported that a sizable number have just wandered off base never to return. Security issue?

9. China flew 56 warplanes over Taiwan airspace(no longer just circling) and not a peep from the White House.

10. The leftist attorney handling the over 500 1/6 riot trespassers has had many/most of them in pretrial confinement for only misdemeanors and consequently bankrupting many who didn’t even enter the Capitol.

11. Prices of goods skyrockets and supplies run short yet hundreds of ships sit off-shore because we have no workers to unload them. Are all the former workers home getting paid more to not work than to work? And note our Sec of Transportation is silent–I think to busy with adopted new baby?

12. Our elected representatives are being stalked and harassed even in the restrooms by vile protestors who are financed by those who hate us-both are Democrats and our fearful POTUS states –just part of the process! Black shirts in our midst and we could care less.

13. Military has become too woke to do a successful task-ie retrograde from Afghanistan–

14. Our new military drones being made in CHINA after Biden took the Chinese company off the No Trade list

15. Medicare very sub rosa being watered down so that now certain vaccinations and tests are no longer being covered–redistribution of medical care

16. Lastly–new tax laws that will force businesses off shore and the middle class to cry

Gio Linh

Village of Buttonwood