86.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, October 8, 2021
type here...

Villages Public Safety called to arcade after suspected bicycle thief fakes seizure

By Meta Minton

Tyler David Young
Tyler David Young

The Villages Public Safety Department was called to a local arcade after a suspected bicycle thief faked a seizure.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called Thursday morning to the Good Time Arcade on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake where 36-year-old Tyler David Young of Weirsdale was riding a stolen white Mongoose bicycle, according to an arrest report. During a pat down, a needle was found in his pocket. Young announced he was “having a seizure” and fell to the ground. While he was on the ground, he appeared to reach into his pocket and remove something. It turned out to be heroin.

The Good Times Arcade
The Good Time Arcade on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake.

When The Villages Public Safety Department arrived on the scene, an EMT checked Young’s vital signs and they appeared to be normal.

Young was arrested on charges of grand theft, possession of heroin, possession of drug equipment and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $7,500.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Little white crosses vs. Trump flags

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends little white crosses should get a pass, but it’s time to reconsider the “unsightly” Trump flags.

The southern border is wide open and inflation is about to kill the middle class

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident asks for answers as to why the southern border is wide open and inflation is about to kill the middle class.

What does the future hold for Spanish Springs movie theater?

A Village of Country Club Hills resident is wondering what the future holds for The Rialto Theater at Spanish Springs Town Square. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Villages-News.com was out of bounds on Ed McGinty coverage

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Villages-News.com was out of bounds in its coverage of Ed McGinty.

Vietnam Veterans Chapter offers thanks for help with golf tourney

In a Letter to the Editor, the Vietnam Veterans Chapter offers thanks for help with its successful golf tourney.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos