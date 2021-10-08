Villages Public Safety called to arcade after suspected bicycle thief fakes seizure

The Villages Public Safety Department was called to a local arcade after a suspected bicycle thief faked a seizure.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called Thursday morning to the Good Time Arcade on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake where 36-year-old Tyler David Young of Weirsdale was riding a stolen white Mongoose bicycle, according to an arrest report. During a pat down, a needle was found in his pocket. Young announced he was “having a seizure” and fell to the ground. While he was on the ground, he appeared to reach into his pocket and remove something. It turned out to be heroin.

When The Villages Public Safety Department arrived on the scene, an EMT checked Young’s vital signs and they appeared to be normal.

Young was arrested on charges of grand theft, possession of heroin, possession of drug equipment and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $7,500.